Disaster relief available for North Dakota ranchers after spring storms

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota ranchers who suffered serious impacts in back-to-back, record-setting storms in April, can now apply for financial help.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation teamed up to support cattle ranchers with the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund. Impacts ranged from widespread livestock death and illness to damaged buildings and fences.

“First, cattle ranchers were dealing with severe drought and then record-breaking storms delivered a one-two punch in the midst of calving season,” explained NDSF President Dan Rorvig, a McVille, N.D., cow-calf producer. “The first storm was bad enough on its own, and then the second had a compounding effect on the animals that were already weak and stressed. Our goal is to help our producers recoup and reclaim hope after a very challenging year.”

The groups kickstarted the fund with their $40,000 initial contribution. To date, the fund ahs nearly tripled and the groups continue to accept donations.

“Cattle-ranching families give their all to care for their livestock every day, and we want to do all we can to care for them in their time of need as well,” said Jeff Schafer, NDSA president and New Rockford, N.D., cattleman.

100% of the money raised will be distributed to producers in need through an application and nomination process. The deadline to apply is August 1, 2022.

Producers can download application forms from www.ndstockmen.org. Nomination forms can also be found there. Nomination forms can be used to submit the names and information of individuals who could use a helping hand, but may not apply for assistance themselves.

Applications and nominations can be sent to the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund, c/o North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and Foundation, 407 S. 2nd St., Bismarck, ND 58504.

For more information about the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund, call (701) 223-2522.

