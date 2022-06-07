Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Deadly crash under investigation in Mahnomen County

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Mahnomen County, MN.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the MN State Patrol says it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Hwy. 59 and Co. Rd. 6.

Initial reports show it involved a semi and a vehicle, and at least one person is dead.

No other information is being released.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FPN ROBBERY
Fargo business broken into, set on fire
WF Police investigating unlicensed daycare provider accused of selling mother’s breastmilk
Dylan Reitan
Three staff members injured in Fort Noks bar close disturbance
ND DL
NDDOT reminding drivers of Real ID deadline
Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota, filled by the Missouri River, offers more shoreline than the...
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline

Latest News

Price Watch -Stock Roller Coaster Continues - June 6
Price Watch -Stock Roller Coaster Continues - June 6
Applications for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay Law, or ‘hero pay’ are set to open June 8,...
MN ‘hero pay’ applications to open June 8
News - New West Fargo Public Schools district-wide athletic director position draws public...
News - New West Fargo Public Schools district-wide athletic director position draws public criticism
Valley Today 6AM Part 1 – June 7
Valley Today 6AM Part 1 – June 7