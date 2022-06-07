Deadly crash under investigation in Mahnomen County
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Mahnomen County, MN.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the MN State Patrol says it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Hwy. 59 and Co. Rd. 6.
Initial reports show it involved a semi and a vehicle, and at least one person is dead.
No other information is being released.
