Deadly crash under investigation in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Mahnomen County, MN.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the MN State Patrol says it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Hwy. 59 and Co. Rd. 6.

Initial reports show it involved a semi and a vehicle, and at least one person is dead.

No other information is being released.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.