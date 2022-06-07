Authorities investigating Zorbaz burglary

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Itasca County, MN want your help finding the suspect in a Zorbaz restaurant and bar burglary case.

The sheriff’s department posted on Facebook saying the man, pictured above, broke into the Zorbaz in Grand Rapids on Monday, June 6.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man with a medium build. He’s bald and was wearing black tennis shoes, a black zip up coat and a white hoodie with blue stripes.

If you have any information on this case, you’re urged to call 218-326-3477.

The Zorbaz website lists the Grand Rapids location at 32946 Crystal Springs, Rd.

