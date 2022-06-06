YMCA offering free meals for kids during summer vacation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties will be offering free meals for kids during summer vacation.

One in six children in the U.S. don’t know where their next meal is coming from. The summer is a particularly vulnerable time for kids who rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year.

Breakfast and lunch will be free for children up to the age of 18 and no registration is required. For more information on dates and times when meals will be served, click here.

