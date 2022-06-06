Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
YMCA offering free meals for kids during summer vacation

(WAFB)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties will be offering free meals for kids during summer vacation.

One in six children in the U.S. don’t know where their next meal is coming from. The summer is a particularly vulnerable time for kids who rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year.

Breakfast and lunch will be free for children up to the age of 18 and no registration is required. For more information on dates and times when meals will be served, click here.

