WF Police investigating unlicensed daycare provider accused of selling mother’s breastmilk

(KOSA)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is investigating an unlicensed home daycare provider. Several parents have come forward and are working with detectives.

Although police say they are not able to release specific details of the open investigation, they have confirmed with Valley News Live that they are looking into the unauthorized sale of a mother’s breastmilk from an unlicensed home daycare.

A City of West Fargo spokesperson says this investigation is related to the same daycare provider who came under investigation in May after parents contacted police.

Several parents have made posts in Facebook groups related to daycare, babysitting and childcare in the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area, warning other parents and urging them to contact West Fargo Police detectives if they have any information on the daycare.

Valley News Live is not naming the daycare provider in question, as this is an open investigation and, as of this publication, no charges have been filed.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

