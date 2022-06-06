Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Three staff members injured in Fort Noks bar close disturbance

One of the staff members had a portion of his finger bit off
Dylan Reitan
Dylan Reitan(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 2 am this morning, officers from the Fargo Police Department reported to a disturbance between patrons and Fort Noks staff members.

During the disturbance, police say one staff member had a portion of his finger bit off and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Two other staff members also suffered injuries.

24-year old Dylan Reitan was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Cass County jail.

Police say the report states the involvement of 26-year old Austin Reitan, who will be referred for assault charges to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Additional charges related to the disturbance are possible pending investigation.

No more information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Gustafson
‘He should have life without the possibility of parole.’: Megan Gustafson’s family wants justice for her murder
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
FAKE GOLD RINGS
An old scam continues to target people in the Valley
No Mow May
Mowers chop down lawns growing since the beginning of May
A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into the hospital and stabbed several...
Man stabs 3 medical staffers at Southern California hospital, authorities say

Latest News

Kevin Barta has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021.
‘I hope to see them grow up’: 61-year-old man has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021
Grand Forks Fire Dept.
Truck fire in Grand Forks leads to gas tank explosion; no injuries reported
North Dakota Highway Patrol
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and truck in Anamoose
VNL Sports - Thompson Wins Baseball Title - 060422
VNL Sports - Thompson Wins Baseball Title - 060422