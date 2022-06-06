Three staff members injured in Fort Noks bar close disturbance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 2 am this morning, officers from the Fargo Police Department reported to a disturbance between patrons and Fort Noks staff members.

During the disturbance, police say one staff member had a portion of his finger bit off and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Two other staff members also suffered injuries.

24-year old Dylan Reitan was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Cass County jail.

Police say the report states the involvement of 26-year old Austin Reitan, who will be referred for assault charges to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Additional charges related to the disturbance are possible pending investigation.

No more information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.