Several people hurt in crash south of Park Rapids

Map showing Park Rapids, MN and the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 87.
Map showing Park Rapids, MN and the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 87.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people are hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash at Highway 71 and Highway 87 in Hubbard County; that’s about 4 miles south of Park Rapids, MN.

The Minnesota Highway Patrol says a Toyota SUV was going north on Highway 71 and a Chevy Impala was going south on 71 waiting to make a left turn. A minivan rear-ended the Impala, causing it to go into the northbound traffic lane. The Impala was hit head-on by the Toyota SUV.

Three people in the Toyota were hurt. 61-year-old William Ludovissie and 7-year-old Hawken Andersen were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids for non life-threatening injuries. 61-year-old Judith Ludovissie was transported to Fargo for life-threatening injuries.

60-year-old Patrick Hutchins was the only person in the Chevy Impala. He was treated at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids for non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the minivan, 25-year-old Brianna Homan, was not hurt. Her passenger, 25-year-old Xandra Johnson, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids for non life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol crash report says alcohol was not involved in the crash, but the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed. No word yet on whether or not anyone will be cited in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

