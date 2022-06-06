Several people hurt in crash south of Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people are hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash at Highway 71 and Highway 87 in Hubbard County; that’s about 4 miles south of Park Rapids, MN.

The Minnesota Highway Patrol says a Toyota SUV was going north on Highway 71 and a Chevy Impala was going south on 71 waiting to make a left turn. A minivan rear-ended the Impala, causing it to go into the northbound traffic lane. The Impala was hit head-on by the Toyota SUV.

Three people in the Toyota were hurt. 61-year-old William Ludovissie and 7-year-old Hawken Andersen were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids for non life-threatening injuries. 61-year-old Judith Ludovissie was transported to Fargo for life-threatening injuries.

60-year-old Patrick Hutchins was the only person in the Chevy Impala. He was treated at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids for non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the minivan, 25-year-old Brianna Homan, was not hurt. Her passenger, 25-year-old Xandra Johnson, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids for non life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol crash report says alcohol was not involved in the crash, but the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed. No word yet on whether or not anyone will be cited in the crash.

