Red River Valley Fair Association hoping to expand campground at the fairgrounds

Red River Valley Fair campground proposal shows the proposed addition in the green area of the...
Red River Valley Fair campground proposal shows the proposed addition in the green area of the map.(MBN Engineering)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair Association is looking into expanding the campground facilities at the fairgrounds in West Fargo. They are hoping to see where the city commission stands on the idea of an ordinance amendment that could accommodate an expanded stand-alone campground.

The plan would nearly triple the number of camp sites at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. According to the proposal the city commission is looking at on Monday, June 6, there are 71 existing camp sites. The RRVF Association is proposing to add 130 more camp sites for a total of 201.

The expanded campground would be to the south and east of the existing camp sites. You can view a map of the plan HERE.

If the city commission is in favor of the idea, the RRVF Association would then draft and bring forward a zoning amendment through the Planning and Zoning Commission for their consideration.

