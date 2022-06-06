Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, and four others linked to the group are charged in the latest indictment against them. All five were previously charged with different conspiracy counts.

Tarrio, the group’s top leader, wasn’t in Washington, D.C., when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021. Police arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. Tarrio was released from jail on Jan. 14 after serving his five-month sentence for that case.

The new riot-related indictments against Proud Boys members are among the most serious filed so far, but they aren’t the first of their kind.

Eleven members or associates of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia group, including its founder and leader Stewart Rhodes, were indicted in January on seditious conspiracy charges in the Capitol attack.

More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Reitan
Three staff members injured in Fort Noks bar close disturbance
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Kevin Barta has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021.
‘I hope to see them grow up’: 61-year-old man has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021
Megan Gustafson
‘He should have life without the possibility of parole.’: Megan Gustafson’s family wants justice for her murder
North Dakota Highway Patrol
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and truck in Anamoose

Latest News

Valley Today 6AM Part 3 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 3 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 2 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 2 - June 6
Hand putting ballots into box
City of Grand Forks Election Resources
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with his first love after 70 years of searching