Police search for suspect in apartment burglary case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police want your help in identifying a suspect in an apartment burglary case.

Authorities say the man, pictured above, forced his way into an apartment in the 400 block of 7th Ave. S. and got into a secure lockbox.

Police say the suspect then stole several checks that were in the box.

The burglary happened on March 2, 2022.

If you have any information on the case, you’re urged to call police at 701-241-1405 or you can text FARGOPD to 847411.

