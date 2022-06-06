Contests
North Dakotans conflicted about Burgum's million-dollar campaign donations ahead of election

Some people in North Dakota are conflicted about the Governor's contributions to legislative...
Some people in North Dakota are conflicted about the Governor's contributions to legislative campaigns.(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Election Day is eight days away and political advertising is peaking on television and radio. Your News Leader took a look at how one prominent person’s spending is influencing this election.

In the past month, Governor Doug Burgum has donated more than a million dollars to Dakota Leadership PAC, which is running campaign advertising for legislative candidates around North Dakota.

Some people are conflicted about the governor’s contributions to legislative campaigns.

“You know, everyone that’s running needs to have a fair chance at this, and when he donates extra money to the person of his choice, it just makes it a little more unfair,” said Greta Nelson of Bismarck.

“We get a lot of stuff in the mail voting for certain people under the PAC deal, so I wish that it was a little more even,” said Paul Schock of Beulah.

“I think that it’s a little overboard with the governor supporting his favorite or his preference,” said Greta Nelson from Bismarck.

One of the people the Dakota Leadership PAC is running ads against is Representative Jeff Magrum of Hazelton, who thinks the governor’s spending is inappropriate.

“There is supposed to be a separation of powers between the legislative branch and the executive branch, and this is definitely crossing the line, so I definitely disagree with it,” said Rep. Magrum.

Magrum’s opponent for the District 8 Senate seat, Representative Dave Nehring, feels differently about the governor’s donations.

“Where do we draw the line? Should we say that President Biden or President Trump should not be able to contribute to a PAC? It’s a constitutional right,” said Rep. Dave Nehring.

After legislators held a press conference criticizing his donations two weeks ago, Governor Burgum said in a statement he would, “continue to support legislative candidates who can help North Dakota realize its full potential.”

In the 2021 Legislative Session, Representative Magrum introduced legislation that would’ve prohibited the governor from endorsing or making contributions to legislators. The bill was voted down after the Secretary of State testified such a law would violate the governor’s right to free speech.

