Moorhead man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 12 P.M. on Monday, June 6th, Fargo Police officers recovered a vehicle that had previously been reported as stolen.

Fargo Police then arrested 26-year-old Martise Hill of Moorhead for having possession of a stolen vehicle.

It happened in a parking lot near the intersection of 13th Ave. S and 42nd St S.

Hill was arrested without incident and transported to Cass County Jail.

