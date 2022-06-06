Contests
Moorhead man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle

Martise Hill mug
Martise Hill mug(Cass County Jail)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 12 P.M. on Monday, June 6th, Fargo Police officers recovered a vehicle that had previously been reported as stolen.

Fargo Police then arrested 26-year-old Martise Hill of Moorhead for having possession of a stolen vehicle.

It happened in a parking lot near the intersection of 13th Ave. S and 42nd St S.

Hill was arrested without incident and transported to Cass County Jail.

