“March for our lives” taking place this Saturday in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Trinity Lutheran Church of Moorhead, Lutheran Campus Ministry of Concordia, MSUM, and NDSU are hosting a march for gun reform at 3pm on Saturday, June 11th.

The march will follow a 1.8-mile path from Moorhead Trinity Lutheran Church to Fargo and back. A 4pm service will be held at Trinity after the march.

