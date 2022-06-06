‘I hope to see them grow up’: 61-year-old man has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021

BARNESVILLE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 61-year-old man is facing a serious battle against cancer. Kevin Barta is a father, a grand-father, a fisherman, a friend to many and a beloved member of the community.

Barta has been battling cancer since it appeared in his colon in February 2021.

“These are my grandkids, I love them dearly and I hope to see them grow up,” said Barta with his three grandchildren around him. “I hope to see them graduate.”

Barta has been through a lot the past year and a half. The cancer had spread to his liver. According to him, the cancer is out of control. Currently he has 13 spots with each being an inch in diameter. This has made it hard for Barta to work while he gets chemotherapy. Some of his closest friends have watched Barta go through this battle, but noted that he has kept a good attitude during this fight.

“He has a great attitude about it,” said Roy Gilbertson, who has been friends with Barta for decades. “He’s not giving up on it. Not letting it rule him. He’s still living his life so that’s good to see.”

The Pitchfork in Barnesville, MN, was packed with friends and family on Saturday to show love and support for the 61-year-old. This was through Lend A Hand Up, and with all of the support beside Barta, it’s clear that he means a lot to the community.

Barta now continues his battle against cancer with hopes and dreams for the future. For more information on the fundraiser set up for Barta, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.