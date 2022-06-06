Contests
High-risk sex offender registers address in Fargo

Franklin Crone II mug
Franklin Crone II mug(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department announced that registered sex offender, Franklin Lee Crone II registered his address at 206 23rd St. S in Fargo.

Crone’s was convicted on March 30th, 2015 of Child Neglect and Abuse in Burley County, with the victim being a 5-month-old child. He was convicted on November 10th, 2011 of Corruption/Solicitation of a Minor in Stutsman County. The victim was a 16 year-old female who became pregnant. He was also convicted on July 27th, 2009 of Corruption/Solicitation of a Minor in McIntosh County, with the victim being a 17 year-old female.

Crone has been assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee. He is a lifetime registrant.

