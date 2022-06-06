Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

First woman appointed to ND Supreme Court has died

Beryl Levine
Beryl Levine(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Former Justice Beryl Levine, the first woman appointed to the North Dakota Supreme Court, has died. She was 86. Levine died Saturday at her home in San Mateo, California, with her family by her side. Former Gov. George Sinner appointed Levine to the Supreme Court in January 1985, shortly after the Democratic governor took office. Levine was elected to a full 10-year term in 1989. She retired in 1996. A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Levine did not begin law school until she was 35 years old. Levine graduated first in her class in 1974 at the University of North Dakota law school.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Reitan
Three staff members injured in Fort Noks bar close disturbance
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Kevin Barta has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021.
‘I hope to see them grow up’: 61-year-old man has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021
Megan Gustafson
‘He should have life without the possibility of parole.’: Megan Gustafson’s family wants justice for her murder
North Dakota Highway Patrol
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and truck in Anamoose

Latest News

Valley Today 6AM Part 3 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 3 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 2 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 2 - June 6
Red River Valley Fair campground proposal shows the proposed addition in the green area of the...
Red River Valley Fair Association hoping to expand campground at the fairgrounds
Hardee's fire
Fire being investigated at Grand Forks Hardee’s