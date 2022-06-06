Fargo business broken into, set on fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for the suspect(s) in a burglary and arson case out of south Fargo.

Fire crews were called to FPN Gaming in the 4100 block of 38th St. S. around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, June 6 for reports of a fire.

The business owner tells Valley News Live someone broke into the building overnight, stole items from inside and then set the building on fire. The fire was eventually contained and put out.

Few other details are available at this time.

