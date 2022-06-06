Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief

Deputies in Florida used a family's boat to catch up to a jet ski theft suspect.
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A family in Florida got a big surprise Sunday when their pleasure trip was interrupted by sheriff’s deputies chasing a suspect who had absconded with a stolen jet ski.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski at Ormond Beach, WWSB reports.

The suspect, identified as Ronald Williams, had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it.

The family was preparing to go out on the water but allowed deputies to commandeer the boat. It did not take long to catch up to Williams, who was still floating in the Intercoastal Waterway.

Williams told deputies that he couldn’t swim.

He was taken into custody without incident and the jet ski was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Reitan
Three staff members injured in Fort Noks bar close disturbance
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Kevin Barta has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021.
‘I hope to see them grow up’: 61-year-old man has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021
Megan Gustafson
‘He should have life without the possibility of parole.’: Megan Gustafson’s family wants justice for her murder
North Dakota Highway Patrol
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and truck in Anamoose

Latest News

Valley Today 6AM Part 3 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 3 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 2 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 2 - June 6
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson survives no-confidence vote
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says