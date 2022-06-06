Contests
Deadline for deer hunting applications approaching

Mule Deer
Mule Deer(North Dakota Game and Fish Department)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Game and Fish is reminding hunters of the fast approaching deadline.

The deadline for submitting applications for the 2022 Deer hunting season is Wednesday, June 8th.

Applicants for regular deer gun, gratis, youth and muzzleloader can apply online here.

A general game and habitat license is required when applying for a deer license. If the applicant has not already purchased one for the 2022-23 season, the license will be added to their cart at checkout. The applicant has the option of having the general game and habitat license refunded if their deer license is not drawn in the lottery.

