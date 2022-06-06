Construction begins in downtown Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Major changes are coming to Center Avenue in downtown Moorhead starting June 6. The reconstruction project will close parts of area for several months as crews work to improve the pavement, sidewalks, lighting, storm sewer and landscaping.

The first stretch to be closed for construction affects the area from the Red River bridge to 6th Street. Drivers hoping to access businesses within that zone will have to re-route.

Officials ask people to use 3rd, 4th, or 7th street to access the Moorhead Center Mall. Drivers can get to U.S. Bank using 4th or 5th street, Scheels by using 5 Street, and American Federal Bank can be accessed using the parking areas of Scheels or Moorhead Billiards. Despite these travel impacts, Moorhead Billiards and Wells Fargo can still be accessed from Center Avenue.

Phase two will affect the stretch of Center Avenue between 6th street to 8th street and will begin once phase one is completed. The project is expected to finish by the end of October 2022.

