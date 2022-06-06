Contests
City of West Fargo Election Resources

By David Spofford
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Election Dates:

Information from North Dakota Secretary of State

Voting basics for North Dakota

Voting Links

Voting by absentee or mail ballot

Voting in person and where

My voting information

Current elected officials

Frequently asked questions

Political parties and other election organizations

Voter ID requirements

Voter important dates

Positions Up for Election

West Fargo Board of City Commissioners Candidates

  • Bernie Dardis, Mayor
  • Brad Olson, Commissioner
  • Roben Anderson, Commissioner

West Fargo Public Schools School Board

West Fargo Park Board Candidates

  • Jeff McCracken, Park Board
  • Jake Lauristen, Park Board
  • Chris Heise, Park Board

West Fargo Municipal Court

  • Trent Barkus, Municipal Judge

City Elections

Cities hold elections on the second Tuesday in June in each even numbered year. Thirty days prior to the candidate filing deadline, a city must post a public notice of the approaching filing deadline. Public notice of the election is made by publication 10 days before the election in the city’s official newspaper. To hold the election (unless it is a special city election), the governing body of the city must enter into an agreement with the governing board of the county or counties in which the city lies. NDCC § 40-21-02

Candidates for city offices are required to collect signatures of 10 percent of the electors who voted for that office in the last city election; however, no more than 300 signatures are required.

The Petition/Certificate of Nomination, as well as the Statement of Interests form, must be filed before 4 p.m. on the 64th day before the election. A Petition/Certificate of Nomination may not be circulated or signed prior to January 1, 2020. NDCC § 40-21-07

  • Earliest day to begin circulating petitions: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
  • Earliest day to file petitions: Monday, Jan. 3, 2022*
  • Last day to file petitions: 4 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022

*The first day to file petitions falls on a Saturday making the next business day the first permissible filing day.

Related documents

  1. 2021-2023 Helpful Campaign Practices (08-2021)
  2. 2021-2023 North Dakota Election Laws (08-2021)
  3. 2022 City Election Handbook
  4. 2022 North Dakota Election Calendar (June 2021)
  5. Petition Certificate of Nomination (9-2021)
  6. Qualifications and Terms of Office for all Elected Positions in North Dakota
  7. Running for City Office (05-2021)
  8. Statement of Interests (10-2015)

