City of West Fargo Election Resources

Positions Up for Election

West Fargo Board of City Commissioners Candidates

Bernie Dardis, Mayor

Brad Olson, Commissioner

Roben Anderson, Commissioner

West Fargo Public Schools School Board

West Fargo Park Board Candidates

Jeff McCracken, Park Board

Jake Lauristen, Park Board

Chris Heise, Park Board

West Fargo Municipal Court

Trent Barkus, Municipal Judge

City Elections

Cities hold elections on the second Tuesday in June in each even numbered year. Thirty days prior to the candidate filing deadline, a city must post a public notice of the approaching filing deadline. Public notice of the election is made by publication 10 days before the election in the city’s official newspaper. To hold the election (unless it is a special city election), the governing body of the city must enter into an agreement with the governing board of the county or counties in which the city lies. NDCC § 40-21-02

Candidates for city offices are required to collect signatures of 10 percent of the electors who voted for that office in the last city election; however, no more than 300 signatures are required.

The Petition/Certificate of Nomination, as well as the Statement of Interests form, must be filed before 4 p.m. on the 64th day before the election. A Petition/Certificate of Nomination may not be circulated or signed prior to January 1, 2020. NDCC § 40-21-07

Earliest day to begin circulating petitions: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Earliest day to file petitions: Monday, Jan. 3, 2022*

Last day to file petitions: 4 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022

*The first day to file petitions falls on a Saturday making the next business day the first permissible filing day.

