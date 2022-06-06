Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

City of Wahpeton Election Resources

Hand putting ballots into box
Hand putting ballots into box(MGN)
By David Spofford
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The 2022 Primary Election will be held June 14 at the Wahpeton Event Center at 995 21st Avenue North (attached to the Travelodge Hotel).

The polls will be open from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm. This is the only polling location in the city.

You will need a valid ID card to vote. You can vote early or by absentee ballot by stopping by the Richland County Courthouse (Administration Office) at 418f 2nd Avenue North or calling (701) 642-7700.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Reitan
Three staff members injured in Fort Noks bar close disturbance
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Kevin Barta has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021.
‘I hope to see them grow up’: 61-year-old man has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021
Megan Gustafson
‘He should have life without the possibility of parole.’: Megan Gustafson’s family wants justice for her murder
North Dakota Highway Patrol
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and truck in Anamoose

Latest News

Hand putting ballots into box
City of West Fargo Election Resources
Hand putting ballots into box
City of Fargo Election Resources
Students could lose access to free school lunches
Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with Republican lawmakers