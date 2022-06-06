City of Wahpeton Election Resources

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The 2022 Primary Election will be held June 14 at the Wahpeton Event Center at 995 21st Avenue North (attached to the Travelodge Hotel).

The polls will be open from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm. This is the only polling location in the city.

You will need a valid ID card to vote. You can vote early or by absentee ballot by stopping by the Richland County Courthouse (Administration Office) at 418f 2nd Avenue North or calling (701) 642-7700.

