City of Grand Forks Election Resources

Election Day - June 14, 2022

To participate in a City of Grand Forks election, you must be a city resident for at least 30 days prior to the election. You must also be at least 18 years old, a North Dakota resident and a citizen of the United States.

There is no formal voter registration process in North Dakota. To vote, simply go to your designated precinct and present an accepted form of identification.

Elections in Grand Forks are administered by the Grand Forks County Auditor’s office. Information regarding Absentee Voting and Political Boundaries can be found online (CLICK HERE) or by calling the GF County Auditor at 701.780.8200.

If interested in running for public office in the State of North Dakota visit the ND Secretary of State Office website.

Grand Forks Offices Up for Election:

Municipal Judge

GF City Council - Ward 2

GF City Council - Ward 4

GF City Council - Ward 6

GF Park Board (3 seats)

For information on running for any of the above seats CLICK HERE or call 701.746.2620

GF School Board (5 seats)For information on running for School Board contact 701.787.4885

The filing deadline to get on the ballot is April 11, 2022, 4 pm

How To Vote:

Day of Election:June 14, 20227 am - 7 pm

On Election Day in Grand Forks, voters can vote at any of the 4 designated election sites in Grand Forks. The designated elections sites are:

Alerus Center - 1200 S. 42nd St., Grand ForksICON Arena/Park District Office - 1060 47th Ave. S, Grand ForksHome of Economy – 1508 N Washington St., Grand ForksHoly Family – 1018 18th Ave. S, Grand Forks

For a map of the election day polling sites CLICK HERE.

Early Voting:

Early voting will be held at the Alerus Center, 1200 S. 42nd St., from Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – 10:00am – 6:00pmWednesday, June 8, 2022 – 10:00am – 6:00pmThursday, June 9, 2022 – 10:00am – 6:00pmFriday, June 10, 2022 – 10:00am – 6:00pmSaturday, June 11, 2022 – 10:00am – 2:00pm

Absentee Ballots:

Application forms are available on the Grand Forks County or Secretary of State website.Grand Forks County Auditors Office processes ballot requests and completed ballots should be returned to the their office or to the drop box in the County Office Building Parking Ramp.Absentee ballots will be sent out starting on the following dates.

UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Voters) - April 29, 2022All Other Voters - May 5, 2022

