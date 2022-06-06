City of Fargo Election Resources

The City of Fargo encourages its residents to take part in our democracy through voting. To aid in this effort, The City of Fargo mailed over 56,000 official applications for absentee ballots to residents in early May. A copy of the leaflet is available for download. June 2022 Voting Leaflet

The leaflet illustrates that residents have two convenient options to vote in the June 2022 election – voting in-person (either early or on Election Day) or voting via mail-in ballot. The leaflet includes an application for a mail-in ballot (with the postage prepaid) to afford an easy return of the completed mail-in ballot application to Cass County. Once received, Cass County will process the application through its normal processing procedure.

City Auditor Steve Sprague said, “Our democracy depends on citizen involvement to succeed. Your voice truly matters and The City of Fargo is encouraging its residents to vote – either in person or through mail-in ballots. We hope this mass mailing effort will provide a clear roadmap for residents to choose the best voting method for each person and that we will see record turnout in our 2022 City election.”

Click here to view a sample ballot.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS:• North Dakota does not require voter registration in advance of an election.• The leaflet you will be receiving is an official application for a mail-in ballot. If you wish to vote in person, you do not need to fill out the form on the leaflet.

Vote Early (June 6 to June 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

FARGODOME

1800 North University Drive

Fargo, ND 58102

West Acres Mall Community Corner

3902 13th Avenue South

Fargo, ND 58103

DoubleTree Inn

825 East Beaton Drive West

Fargo, ND 58078

Vote on Election Day (June 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

ELECTION DAY VOTING LOCATIONS:

FARGODOME

1800 North University Drive

Fargo, ND 58102

West Acres Mall Community Corner

3902 13th Avenue South

Fargo, ND 58103

DoubleTree Inn

825 East Beaton Drive

West Fargo, ND 58078

Fargo Civic Center

207 4th Street North Fargo, ND 58102

Atonement Lutheran Church

4601 University Drive South

Fargo, ND 58104

Request a mail in ballot

Fill out the form on the inside of the leaflet you will be receiving and mail it to Cass County for processing.

