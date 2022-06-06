Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with new bun choices – 2 tops or 2 bottoms

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.(Burger King Austria via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Companies all over the world are celebrating Pride month in June, but Burger King will certainly have you doing a double take.

The chain is debuting the Pride Whopper, with your choice of two tops or two bottoms (buns, that is).

If you get it, you get it.

Inside, it’s the same Whopper ingredients – a beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and ketchup.

Burger King says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights.

Sorry, U.S. customers – it’s only available at Burger Kings in Austria.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Reitan
Three staff members injured in Fort Noks bar close disturbance
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Megan Gustafson
‘He should have life without the possibility of parole.’: Megan Gustafson’s family wants justice for her murder
North Dakota Highway Patrol
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and truck in Anamoose
Kevin Barta has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021.
‘I hope to see them grow up’: 61-year-old man has been battling cancer since Feb. 2021

Latest News

Valley Today 6AM Part 3 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 3 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 2 - June 6
Valley Today 6AM Part 2 - June 6
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Musk threatens to call off Twitter acquisition
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot committee hearings begin this week
There were at least 10 mass shootings in the U.S. since Friday, following several back-to-back...
Deadly weekend in the US with at least 10 mass shootings