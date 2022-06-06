Contests
Body washes up in eastern ND lake, investigation underway

Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota, filled by the Missouri River, offers more shoreline than the...
Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota, filled by the Missouri River, offers more shoreline than the Pacific Coast of California. Credit: North Dakota Tourism.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Authorities are working to identity a body that turned up in Lake Sakakawea on Saturday.

An angler found the body along the eastern shoreline about 3 miles south of Four Bears Bridge. The state medical examiner’s office in Bismarck is working to identify the body.

Authorities have been searching for 64-year-old Charles Bearstail of New Town since April 27. He enjoys hiking, camping and kayaking. His truck was found at Four Bears Park Point the day he was reported missing. Investigators believe he might have ventured out onto the lake.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

