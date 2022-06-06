Antique car, camper total loss following fire

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A camper, antique car and lawnmower are destroyed following a shed fire in Wadena, MN.

The Wadena Fire Department says it was called to the fire around noon on Sunday, June 5 to the flea market along Hwy. 10.

Firefighters saw a shed on fire and worked to put out the flames. Two hours after crews initially arrived, the fire rekindled and firefighters had to drag out the camper to get to the hot spot.

Authorities say the property owner admitted to welding in the shed when a spark ignited some gas that leaked on the floor, starting the fire.

No one was hurt.

