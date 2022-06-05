Contests
Truck fire in Grand Forks leads to gas tank explosion; no injuries reported

Grand Forks Fire Dept.
Grand Forks Fire Dept. (KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police and Fire Departments responded to a truck fire in the 2500 Block of Knight Dr. early Sunday morning. The truck was engulfed in flames which led to a gas tank explosion.

The tank exploded while GFPD officers were on scene, creating a loud sound that could be heard from several blocks away. Grand Forks FD were able to put the fires out, but the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado had extensive damage according to the report.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information or may have witnessed the incident, they are asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Dept.

Call: 701-787-8000

Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page or website

App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app

