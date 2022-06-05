Sheyenne Baseball repeat as state champions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Class A Baseball Tournament came to a close out in Jamestown on Saturday with a familiar team hoisting the State Championship trophy.

The Sheyenne Mustangs repeated as State Champions, defeating Fargo Shanley 3-1 in the title game.

This also marks the second consecutive season as runner-up for the Shanley Deacons.

With both teams tied at one entering the third inning, Sheyenne scored two more runs in the bottom of that third frame.

All they had to do from there was hold their opponents at arm’s length to secure the championship.

This is the third overall state championship for the Mustangs, winning this tournament in 2021 and 2016 as well.

