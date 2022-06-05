Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is one of the best-selling singles of all time.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her massive hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

A country music artist named Vince Vance says he wrote and recorded a song with the same name five years before Carey’s massive hit. Vance, whose real name is Andy Stone, filed his lawsuit Friday in New Orleans federal court.

Experts say the only thing the two songs have in common is the title and point out that the U.S. Copyright Office has dozens of songs with the same name.

Carey’s Christmas classic was cowritten and coproduced by the singer herself and Walter Afanasieff in 1994. It appeared on her album “Merry Christmas” and is one of the best-selling singles of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Carey and Sony Music had yet to comment on the lawsuit, as of Saturday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Megan Gustafson
‘He should have life without the possibility of parole.’: Megan Gustafson’s family wants justice for her murder
FAKE GOLD RINGS
An old scam continues to target people in the Valley
No Mow May
Mowers chop down lawns growing since the beginning of May
Grand Forks Police investigating death at construction site
SHANDI CORDNER (MUG)
UPDATE: MN man arrested on drug charges after fatal crash

Latest News

VNL Sports - Thompson Wins Baseball Title - 060422
VNL Sports - Thompson Wins Baseball Title - 060422
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
News - Navy seaman laid to rest 80 years after Pearl Harbor attack - June 4, 2022
News - Navy seaman laid to rest 80 years after Pearl Harbor attack - June 4, 2022