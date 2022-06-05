Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Japanese man is the oldest to sail solo across the Pacific ocean

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An 83-year-old man is now the world’s oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific ocean nonstop.

Japanese ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie set sail from San Francisco on March 27.

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)

Horie arrived in the waters off western Japan on Saturday.

He’s actually made the journey several times.

Horie made no port calls during this last, record-breaking trip, but he checked in with his family everyday to let them know he was OK.

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)

On finishing his trip, he said “don’t let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this, and a beautiful life awaits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Gustafson
‘He should have life without the possibility of parole.’: Megan Gustafson’s family wants justice for her murder
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
FAKE GOLD RINGS
An old scam continues to target people in the Valley
No Mow May
Mowers chop down lawns growing since the beginning of May
A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into the hospital and stabbed several...
Man stabs 3 medical staffers at Southern California hospital, authorities say

Latest News

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three...
Champ at 19, champ at 36: Nadal earns 14th French Open title
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham...
And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen’s Platinum Jubilee
North Dakota Highway Patrol
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and truck in Anamoose
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles