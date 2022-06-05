Contests
‘He is finally home’: Man who died during Pearl Harbor is laid to rest 80 years later

Laverne 'Budd' Nigg was laid to rest in Browns Valley, MN, 80 years after his death during the...
Laverne 'Budd' Nigg was laid to rest in Browns Valley, MN, 80 years after his death during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 80 long years, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Laverne ‘Budd’ Nigg was brought home to his final resting place in Browns Valley, MN. Nigg died during the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

“Overwhelming, just overwhelming,” said Ellen Nigg-Johnson, Budd’s niece. “I don’t have the words to say, that he is finally home.”

Budd, as everyone called him, was on the U.S.S. Oklahoma where he died with 428 other men. His remains were identified thanks to D.N.A technology on April 22, 2021, which brought some much needed closure for the family. A military funeral was held at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Browns Valley.

“We don’t have to wonder anymore and now we know what happened,” said Dan Nigg, Budd’s grand-nephew. “He’s had a spot out [cemetery] for close to 50 years to be buried in with a tombstone and now he’s going to be there.”

Budd was born June 22, 1918 in Roberts County, SD. Life eventually led him to serving in the U.S. Navy and during the funeral service, they read out his final letter to his parents in 1941. They also read out the telegram the family received after the attack on Pearl Harbor, stating that Budd was missing. A couple months later, the family received another telegram, this time announcing that Budd had died but his remains were unrecovered. Now, his remains are back with the family.

“There’s a certain amount of peace that comes with it,” said Shana Nigg Starr, Budd’s relative. “Happiness honestly, I mean it’s sad. I think at times we all want to cry, that’s just the emotions of bringing him home. It’s really a happy time, because you know how much it meant to everybody else.”

‘Budd’ Nigg’s Navy decorations:

-Purple Heart

-Combat Action Ribbon

-American Defense Service Medal with Fleet Clasp

-Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with Bronze Star

-World War II Victory Medal

-American Campaign Medal

-Navy Good Conduct Medal

Budd was buried with the rest of his family at the Calvary Cemetery in Browns Valley, MN.

