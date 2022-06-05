2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and truck in Anamoose

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that two people from Anamoose are in stable, but critical condition after a crash between a semi and a truck on Highway 52. Neither of the people in the truck were wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened early Sunday morning.

The report states that a 21-year-old man was driving a 17-year-old boy, and had ran a stop sign which led to a collision with a semi which was being driven by a 49-year-old man from Wagner, SD. The people in the truck were airlifted to the Minot Trinity Hospital, while the tractor driver had no injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.

