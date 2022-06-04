Man shot in Pine Point, MN

PINE POINT, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a man being shot in Pine Point, MN just after 10 pm last night.

Pine Point is about 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.

The victim, 44-year old Brian J. Bloom was taken to a hopsital in Detroit Lakes before being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The Becker County Sheriff says it believes this to be an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 218-847-2661.

