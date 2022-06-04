Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Man shot in Pine Point, MN

His condition is unknown at this time
Man shot in Pine Point, MN
Man shot in Pine Point, MN(MGN)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE POINT, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a man being shot in Pine Point, MN just after 10 pm last night.

Pine Point is about 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.

The victim, 44-year old Brian J. Bloom was taken to a hopsital in Detroit Lakes before being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The Becker County Sheriff says it believes this to be an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 218-847-2661.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAKE GOLD RINGS
An old scam continues to target people in the Valley
Megan Gustafson
‘He should have life without the possibility of parole.’: Megan Gustafson’s family wants justice for her murder
Grand Forks Police investigating death at construction site
SHANDI CORDNER (MUG)
UPDATE: MN man arrested on drug charges after fatal crash
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found packages of a white powdery substance within...
Man accused of stashing cocaine in wheelchair at airport

Latest News

Megan Gustafson
‘He should have life without the possibility of parole.’: Megan Gustafson’s family wants justice for her murder
june 3 dogs
10:00PM News June 3- Part 2
megan followup june 3
10:00PM News June 3- Part 1
forecast june 3
10:00PM Weather June 3