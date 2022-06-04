Contests
Jack Glasser’s attorney files 10-page answer to state’s lawsuit

Glasser Images logo outside(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after issuing a statement in response to the lawsuit filed against him, Jack Glasser’s attorney has again reacted to the move by Attorney General Drew Wrigley to file a civil action against Glasser, among others.

Wrigley says his office has received more than 500 complaints during a consumer fraud investigation into the company.

Wrigley says, Glasser falsely blamed the businesses’ closure in October on the pandemic and continued to borrow money while enjoying a luxurious lifestyle.

Glasser’s attorney, Tim O’Keeffe, has filed a 10-page answer to the state’s lawsuit, saying, in part: ’Glasser has “cut out all expenses in his life now” as his focus is making sure their former clients get the images they are due.’

The full news release reads:

Fargo attorney Tim O’Keeffe wants to set the record straight in regards to what he believes is a grand-standing lawsuit by the ND Attorney General. Recently, the ND Attorney General (AG) filed suit against Glasser Images, Inc. of Bismarck, it’s former owner Jack Glasser and his partner Jace Schacher. O’Keeffe says the state’s lawsuit mischaracterizes a business failure as intentional fraud.

According to O’Keeffe, who filed a 10-page Answer to the state’s lawsuit Thursday, “Sadly, a vast majority of the AG’s allegations in their lawsuit are based on their opinions, not the facts. Whereas a majority of business owners in this type of situation simply walk away, Jack and Jace have been working seven days a week for the past eight months to help their past clients get their photographs. The AG fails to mention that.” He continues, “The AG also fails to mention that a significant number of past customers have been reimbursed their monetary investments from the credit card companies.”

According to an article published Friday by The Forum of Fargo, O’Keeffe commented that the lawsuit looked at “snippets of time” in order to “sweep” to a conclusion that painted an inaccurate picture of the company’s story.

In regards to allegations in the lawsuit that the owner and some employees “were living lavish lifestyles,” O’Keeffe says that is a another mischaracterization of the facts. The Fargo attorney says that Glasser and Schacher have “cut out all expenses in their life now” as they focus on making sure their former clients get the images they are due.

