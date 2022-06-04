‘He should have life without the possibility of parole.’: Megan Gustafson’s family wants justice for her murder

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This week, 26-year old Ahmed Abdullahi pleaded guilty to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and other crimes in connection with the September 12th shooting death of 28-year old Megan Gustafson, in Grand Forks.

Gustafson’s family says the plea agreement made would give Abdullahi the possibility of parole if the judge accepts it.

Megan Gustafson’s family and friends say she was a daredevil, a true friend, a mother, a sister, hard worker, and was always able to see the good in the bad.

Her grandpa, Jerry Gustafson, says those she knew only got her for a total of 28 years and 10 days, and that will never be enough.

Jerry says he’s happy he has home videos and pictures of Megan growing up, as well as a close relationship with her 9-year old daughter.

However, he says it will never get easier to know she’s gone.

Friends and family say she was truly one of a kind.

“This is one of my favorite pictures of her. I think she was probably about 17 or 18,” says her grandpa.

On September 12, 2021, according to court documents, police officers came to Megan’s home for a report of suspicious activity, spoke with her, and walked away.

Shortly after, police say the front door to her apartment building open, they saw Megan and Ahmed Abdullahi, heard one gunshot, and then Megan’s scream.

She ran onto the lawn, fell, and later died of a gunshot wound to her neck and chin area.

“This is her and her brother and I shoveling the driveway. This is a picture of her when she was three years old. She never changed,” says Jerry Gustafson.

Abdullahi came out on his own with a handgun that was reported stolen the previous year.

Megan’s childhood best friend says she still texts Megan’s phone to give her updates on her life.

She adds she doesn’t know what she’ll do if the number gets recycled and she can’t do that anymore.

“He’s a convicted felon with a stolen weapon, he committed crimes with it when he tried to rob valley dairy, or somebody else at valley dairy. Then he murdered my granddaughter,” says her grandpa.

The Somalia native has a pages long record before this point.

“Five of which are felonies, if you count the one in Minnesota. He has disorderly conduct, obstructing a police officer, he clearly has no respect for the law or this country,” says Jerry.

On Wednesday in court, Abdullahi confirmed what happened in the murder.

For those close to Megan, many why’s are still asked.

“He can still get out on parole and walk the streets. Megan can’t walk the streets. You can’t come back from where she is,” says Jerry.

Her family and friends say they can just hope Megan will finally get the justice she deserves.

“He should have life without the possibility of parole. That’s my feelings on it,” says her grandpa.

Abdullahi’s sentencing will take place on September 7th, almost one year after Megan’s murder.

