Central Cass wins fourth consecutive State Softball Title

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the fourth tournament in a row, the Central Cass Softball team stands alone at the top of the Class B Bracket.

The Squirrels defeated their fellow Region 1 Rivals Kindred-Richland 11-1 in the title game, securing their sixth overall Class B title in the process.

Kindred actually opened up the scoring thanks to a deep shot by Jansen Jordheim that brought Cora Johnson home.

That lead would only last an inning and a half.

Central Cass scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning, punctuated by a two-run homer from Peyton Nelson that crashed into the Tharaldson Park scoreboard.

The Squirrels rallied from behind in two games during this tournament run, winning this game after a walk-off victory against Renville County in the semifinal round.

The Vikings will finish the year as runners-up after coming into the tournament as the second seed.

This was the second time in three state championship tournaments that it’s come down to these teams, both have been won by Central Cass.

