Passing Showers/Thunder Sunday P.M.

SUNDAY: 60s and low 70s are again the rule of order for Sunday under partly cloudy skies. A front will be passing through Sunday and may bring a few passing light showers, though coverage looks isolated across the southern parts of the region. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm with thunder/lightning. If you plan to be outside in the evening when these pass through, head inside until the thunder and lightning pass.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A cool start on Monday morning with some upper 30s and low 40s! A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday. Temperatures remain below average with highs only warming into the 50s north to mid-60s in the southern valley Monday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies remain on Tuesday, with temperatures warming into the 60s for most. Again, there are indications that there may be a few hit-and-miss light rain showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Warming temperatures will take place, with 60s and low 70s for most. Wednesday looks mostly sunny for most with a few showers and thunder for some. Thursday should bring partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 60s north to mid 70s south and west. There is again a chance of spotty hit-and-miss showers Thursday.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: The “warmer” trend continues with highs returning to seasonal mid 70s south to upper 60s north. There will be increasing south wind out west. The upcoming weekend has some more heat potential. Saturday look very mild as high warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a slight chance we could see thunderstorms develop later in the day, so stay tuned if you plan to be outdoors.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunder south. Low: 47. High: 71.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 46. High: 67.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and/or thunder. Low: 49. High: 68.

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds and a slight chance of showers. Low: 52. High: 70.

THURSDAY: A few clouds. Spotty shower chance. Low: 54. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Warmer with sun and some increasing south wind. Isolated showers/thunder. Low: 56. High: 72.

SATURDAY: Warmer. Partly cloudy. Chance of storms late. Low: 57. High: 76.

