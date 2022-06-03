Contests
Wake up and smell the donuts on National Donut Day

Sandy's Donuts celebrates National Donut Day
Sandy's Donuts celebrates National Donut Day(KVLY)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo favorite, Sandy’s Donuts, is gearing up to celebrate National Donut Day in the Red River Valley. It’s a 24/7 operation at the popular donut shop.

On average, Sandy’s Donuts makes 10,000 donuts from scratch every day. On the first Friday of June, National Donut Day, that number is closer to 18,000.

The donut-making process is a doozy, taking around 12 hours the day before. Sandy’s Donuts has 75 varieties for customers to ruminate on before placing their orders. Workers set out every morning at 2 a.m. to deliver donuts to local convenience stores. Every morning Sandy’s Donuts makes the drive to Grand Forks so those in the northern valley can get a taste of the sweet treats.

