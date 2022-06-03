Contests
New $350 Million soybean processing plant partnered with Marathon to produce renewable diesel fuel

North Dakota's leaders break ground at Green Bison, a new soybean processing plant. The facility will provide jobs and innovation to North Dakotans.(ND Senate Media Team)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPIRITWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last summer, ADM and Marathon Petroleum teamed up to turn North Dakota soybean by-products into renewable diesel.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, Sen. John Hoeven, Gov. Doug Burgum, and Congressman Kelly Armstrong all attended the ground breaking ceremony for the impressive new facility born of this partnership.

Ground was broken yesterday for the construction of the “Green Bison Soy Processing” plant.

This $350 million soybean crushing and refinery complex in Spiritwood, North Dakota will be capable of processing 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day.

The entirety of it’s by-products will be shipped to Marathon’s renewable diesel facility in Dickinson.

The two companies anticipate working together to explore other opportunities for agriculture, and to support renewable transportation fuels for the future.

