Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

More than 500 flights canceled over severe weather

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.
Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.(WLWT / Twitter)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airlines canceled more than 500 flights in the United States Friday, according to FlightAware.

The cancelations include areas experiencing severe weather.

A tropical storm system is dumping heavy rains in south Florida, posing a threat of flooding. It prompted airlines to cancel many of the flights into and out of Key West International Airport.

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday. FlightAware says that was about 6% of all U.S. flights.

More than 400 of those flights were departing from one of the three large New York City-area airports.

Nationwide, travel delays hit more than 6,500 flights on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries
SHANDI CORDNER (MUG)
UPDATE: MN man arrested on drug charges after fatal crash
No Mow May
Mowers chop down lawns growing since the beginning of May
Guled Farah
Police: Man facing charges after trying to steal vehicle with children inside
Xcel Energy
North Dakotans to pay highest rate of all Xcel customers

Latest News

Flood rains
Governor Walz Extends National Guard Support For Flooding in Minnesota
This year’s carbon dioxide level is nearly 1.9 ppm more than a year ago, a slightly bigger jump...
Carbon dioxide levels in the air shoot past key milestone
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case, officials say
Sen. Kevin Cramer, Sen. John Hoeven, Gov. Doug Burgum, and Congressman Kelly Armstrong all...
New $350 Million soybean processing plant partnered with Marathon to produce renewable diesel fuel
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker