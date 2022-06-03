Moorhead man delivering positivity through a pizza box

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is getting a lot of attention on social media for his pizza box with a slice of positivity.

Jay Dagny says he’s been sitting along Main Avenue in Moorhead near the Dairy Queen, with his sign a few times a week for however long he likes. He says he started about 3 weeks ago.

People honk and wave to cheer him on, and he says he feels with all the scary things going on in the world right now, it just felt right to do.

”I really do insist, I think it’s a small thing. But maybe that’s what matters most, doing those small gestures, even though it doesn’t take much effort. It’s more important to treat people with love and kindness right to their face though,“ said Dagny.

