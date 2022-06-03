Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Moorhead man delivering positivity through a pizza box

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is getting a lot of attention on social media for his pizza box with a slice of positivity.

Jay Dagny says he’s been sitting along Main Avenue in Moorhead near the Dairy Queen, with his sign a few times a week for however long he likes. He says he started about 3 weeks ago.

People honk and wave to cheer him on, and he says he feels with all the scary things going on in the world right now, it just felt right to do.

”I really do insist, I think it’s a small thing. But maybe that’s what matters most, doing those small gestures, even though it doesn’t take much effort. It’s more important to treat people with love and kindness right to their face though,“ said Dagny.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries
SHANDI CORDNER (MUG)
UPDATE: MN man arrested on drug charges after fatal crash
No Mow May
Mowers chop down lawns growing since the beginning of May
Guled Farah
Police: Man facing charges after trying to steal vehicle with children inside
Xcel Energy
North Dakotans to pay highest rate of all Xcel customers

Latest News

Grand Forks Police investigating death at construction site
Fishing
Fish for free in North Dakota this weekend
Bird flu
ND Department of Agriculture extends ban on poultry events
Black bear
Now is the time to be “Bear Aware” in Minnesota