MN Secretary of State responding to warning about voting machines

(KWQC)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is responding to potential issues with voting machines.

On Thursday, June 2nd, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that there are nine vulnerabilities impacting Dominion Voting Systems Democracy Suite ImageCast X, which is an in-person voting system used to allow voters to mark their ballot. There is no evidence that any of these flaws have ever been exploited. These machines are not used in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Secretary of State released a statement:

Minnesotans should be reassured that federal and state agencies are working to proactively identify and fix any vulnerabilities in our election system to ensure elections are conducted fairly, accurately, and securely. The system identified by CISA is not used in Minnesota, and we are proud that the enhanced security recommendations are already common practice in our state.”

Additionally, the recommendations identified by CISA to mitigate the risk of the vulnerabilities are already standard practice in Minnesota. These practices include, but are not limited to:

  • Implementing physical security measures such as installing locks and tamper-proof seals;
  • Maintaining logs of who accesses a room with voting machines;
  • Documenting and securing the chain of custody of voting machines; and,
  • Ensuring ballot programming computers are not connected to the network/internet.

