Guilty on all charges for MN health clinic shooter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man charged with shooting people at a Minnesota Health Clinic in 2021 has now been found guilty.

Gregory Ulrich was found guilty of all 11 counts against him, including 1st Degree Premeditated Murder.

A medical assistant was killed when he set off bombs and opened fire at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo, MN back in Feb. 2021.

Four others were injured.

Earlier in the day, he testified that he did it to bring attention to his struggles to obtain pain medicine.

Ulrich is set to be sentenced on June 17th.

