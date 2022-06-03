Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Guilty on all charges for MN health clinic shooter

Counts include 1st Degree Premeditated Murder
Gregory Ulrich found guilty on all charges
Gregory Ulrich found guilty on all charges(Wright County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man charged with shooting people at a Minnesota Health Clinic in 2021 has now been found guilty.

Gregory Ulrich was found guilty of all 11 counts against him, including 1st Degree Premeditated Murder.

A medical assistant was killed when he set off bombs and opened fire at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo, MN back in Feb. 2021.

Four others were injured.

Earlier in the day, he testified that he did it to bring attention to his struggles to obtain pain medicine.

Ulrich is set to be sentenced on June 17th.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fargo restaurant shooting victim dies from injuries
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
No Mow May
Mowers chop down lawns growing since the beginning of May
SHANDI CORDNER (MUG)
MN man arrested on drug charges after fatal crash
Traffic is backed up following a crash on I-29 in Fargo
Traffic Alert in Fargo

Latest News

Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
forecast june 2
10:00PM Weather June 2
crisis center june 2
10:00PM News June 2 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports June 2 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports June 2 - Part 1