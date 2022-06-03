Group hosting drive-through petition signing events to get marijuana on the November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group called New Approach North Dakota is hoping you’ll drive-through to sign their petitions this weekend.

The goal is to get 15,582 signatures supporting the legalization of marijuana. If they get enough signatures and the petitions are approved by the Secretary of State, North Dakotans would be voting in November on whether or not to legalize marijuana.

Drive-through events are happening in Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck on Saturday, June 4. The times and locations are listed below.

Fargo: Parking lot of Tochi Products, 1111 2nd Ave N from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Grand Forks: Front parking lot at Ojata Records, 305 N Washington St from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bismarck: 4007 State St from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

This initiated measure would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code to allow for the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by individuals who are 21 years of age and older. To view the approved petition, click HERE.

The deadline for submitting petition signatures to the Secretary of State is July 11, 2022.

