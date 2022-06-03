Contests
Grand Forks Police investigating death at construction site

(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man has died after what appears to be an accident at a construction site in Grand Forks.

Officers were called to 2100 Empire Court in Grand Forks just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3. Preliminary investigation has determined that an employee working alone on the site was pinned underneath a piece of heavy equipment.

Police say the man who died is 54-year-old Gerald Schwan. His death appears to be accidental, but an investigation is ongoing to determine exactly what happened.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by calling 701-787-8000, submitting a tip via the Grand Forks Police Department’s Facebook page or website, or submitting a tip using the Tip411 app.

