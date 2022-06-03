Governor Walz Extends National Guard Support For Flooding in Minnesota

Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz extended National Guard support for the region on Friday. This action was authorized by Executive Order 22-15, extending the assistance authorized in executive order 22-13.As. The administration wanted to issue support as heavy rains continue to worsen flooding throughout the Rainy River Basin in Northern Minnesota,

“Thank you to the Minnesota National Guard for continuing to answer the call to serve and helping Minnesotans recover from recent flooding and prepare for future severe weather. We are working hand-in-hand with local authorities to protect property and keep Minnesotans safe.”

Over the last month, Governor Walz met with those impacted by flooding in northwest Minnesota. On Saturday, Governor Walz will visit International Falls with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to receive a briefing and tour damage caused by recent flooding.

Executive Order 22-15 is effective immediately and will remain in effect until the emergency conditions subside or June 30, 2022, whichever occurs first.

