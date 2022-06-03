Fish for free in North Dakota this weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota residents who want to give fishing a try can fish for free June 4-5.

It is the state’s free fishing weekend, when anyone 16 and older can fish any North Dakota water without a license. Residents 15 and younger do not need a fishing license at any time of year.

Fishing regulations and information on fishing waters is available on the Game and Fish website.

