Fish for free in North Dakota this weekend

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota residents who want to give fishing a try can fish for free June 4-5.

It is the state’s free fishing weekend, when anyone 16 and older can fish any North Dakota water without a license. Residents 15 and younger do not need a fishing license at any time of year.

Fishing regulations and information on fishing waters is available on the Game and Fish website.

