Beautiful weather in store to start the weekend!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday at this point looks to be another quieter day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain slightly below average with 60s expected for most, but expect some low 70s in the west and south. 60s are again the rule of order for Sunday under partly cloudy skies. A front will be passing through Sunday and may bring a few passing light showers, though coverage looks isolated and mainly along the South Dakota border.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A cool start on Monday morning with some upper 30s and low 40s! A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday of next week. Temperatures remain below average with highs only warming into the 50s north to mid-60s in the southern valley Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance of light and isolated showers. Partly cloudy skies remain on Tuesday, with temperatures warming into the 60s for most. Again, there are indications that there may be a few hit-and-miss light rain showers.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Warming temperatures will take place, with 60s and low 70s for most. Wednesday looks mostly sunny for most with a few showers far north. Thursday should bring partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 60s north to mid 70s south and west.

FRIDAY: The warmer trend continues with highs returning to seasonal mid 70s south to upper 60s north. There will be increasing south wind out west. It looks like a drier trend setting up into the upcoming weekend with some serious heat possible for the weekend. Stay tuned.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 45. High: 73.

SUNDAY: Cooler with partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunder south. Low: 47. High: 65.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 42. High: 63.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy t mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low: 49. High: 68.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with passing clouds. Low: 52. High: 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mostly awesome. Low: 52. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Warmer still with sun and some increasing south wind. Low: 56. High: 76.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.