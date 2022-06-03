‘Anything we can do to help out.’: Organizers say Lucia Gracia’s fundraiser is still on to help with costs

PERHAM, M.N. (Valley News Live) - “Anything we can do to help out,” says Father Tom Skaja, who’s an associate pastor at the Church of St. Henry in Perham, M.N. He knows the Garcia family and says the congregation was praying for Lucia to pull through.

After being shot inside Plaza Azteca two weeks ago, the 21-year-old mother passed away from her injuries early Thursday morning.

Her baby, 7-month-old Dominique, who was also shot by his father, is expected to make a full recovery.

“It just tears you apart. At the same time, I think their faith is very important to them, right? In the thick of it, they know the lord and this community is with them,” says Father Tom.

When a relative brought up the idea of a fundraiser, Father Tom says he didn’t waste any time setting it up.

It will go on as planned, as the family still needs funds to help pay for their mounting medical costs.

There will be authentic Mexican food, a bake sale, and a silent auction. Father Tom says those close to the family helping him organize it are very busy getting donations from local businesses.

“This whole fundraiser is a gesture from the whole parish to the garcia family. It’s a horrible situation, but just want to give them a glimpse that they’re not alone,” he says.

Father Tom says it’s important for the congregation and community let the Garcia family know they care and that Lucia will not be forgotten.

“Such tragic news, hearing about Lucia’s passing, but we’re still going to have the fundraiser to help out the family with medical costs, funeral costs, whatever to show our support,” he says.

The fundraiser is happening on June 12th in the basement of the Church of St. Henry’s from 11 am to 1 pm.

